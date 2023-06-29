“A move above ($174.275) could be a bull/bear line for the next few sessions,” The Hightower Report said. “A move above there would put the contract high at $177.10 in the market’s sights.”
“The optimism of the futures traders versus the realistic price a cattle feeder will pay,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. “Should be one whale of a battle, simply due to the necessity of continually higher, historical prices in order to achieve a profit margin. I continue to believe that marketing where the price is the highest will serve well in the future.”
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.05% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.27%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.44%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.03% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.40%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.22% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.12%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.46%, EUR/USD was down 0.37% and USD/JPY was up 0.25%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 4 cents (0.06%), and August gasoline is down 0.68%.