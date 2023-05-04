Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 43 cents to $309.52/cwt.
- Select up 37 cents to $287.49/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 510 sold live at $179 and 1,091 sold dressed at $279-281. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 915 sold live at $170-176 and 581 head sold dressed at $276-280.
Selling in the cattle market doesn’t appear to be over yet, Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. “A fifth wave new low is anticipated in the fat market, followed by a correction, and then further down in price,” he said.
The cattle market appears to be oversold, The Hightower Report said, but the market is still closing below the 9-day moving average to give a short-term negative trend.