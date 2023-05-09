Consumer demand looks strong “with the better jobs number last week,” The Hightower Report said. “Breaks look like buying opportunities and the supply fundamentals suggest that the market may be in position to rally.”
Feeder cattle traders are “determined” to be bullish, as corn is unable to hold rallies, Ben Dicostanzo of Walsh Trading said. “The index needs to bounce in my opinion or futures could be in trouble.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.39% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.81%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.06%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.39% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.31%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.10% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.01%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.42%, EUR/USD was down 0.52% and USD/JPY was up 0.06%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 87 cents (1.15%), and June gasoline is down 0.44%.