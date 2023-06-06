Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice rose $7.21 to $321.40/cwt.
- Select up $2.71 to $299.4421/cwt.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,302 sold live at $188-190 and 1,255 sold dressed at $292-300. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 5,180 sold live at $190 and 563 head sold dressed at $290-300.
The market’s short-term trend is positive, The Hightower Report said. “Caution is warranted,” they said, “as the market may be limited on further gains.”
Demand for beef may be starting to “slack off,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said, but packers may be needing to replenish supplies. “This portion of the rally is not believed as much consumer demand as it is business demand from grocers, packers, and cattle feeders, attempting to move through time paying as little as possible.”