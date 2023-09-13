Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 48 cents to $307.55/cwt.
- Select was up $3.41 to $287.19.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 80 head sold live for $184, and 254 head sold dressed for $286-290. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 3,199 head sold live for $184-185, and no dressed sales reported.
Traders are watching cash cattle prices and weather trends. “Cash cattle prices were lower in Nebraska on Tuesday, but trade volume was too light for an adequate test,” the Hightower Report said. “The weather forecast has above normal chances of rain across the plains states next week, which could improve pasture conditions.”
“The USDA boxed beef cutout came in at $307.87 this morning, down 16 cents from yesterday,” the Hightower Report said. “Yesterday’s number was the lowest it had been since August 15.”