The placements number at 104.6% of last year from Friday’s on-feed report suggest the tight supply that lifted prices to all-time highs earlier this month will eventually be alleviated, according to the Hightower Report. However, the June 1 on-feed number was still only 96.7% of last year, indicating current supplies remain tight.
The June fat cattle contract and the November feeder cattle contract were lonely in the black at Monday’s mostly red (lower) cattle market close. The live cattle futures settled 60c to $1 off their lows but still 17 to 47 cents weaker. June closed up by 20c as expiration approaches this Friday. Front month feeders closed a nickel to 27 cents lower, save for the 37 cent gain in Nov, according to Total Farm Marketing.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-Mini S&P 500 futures are up 0.06% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.14%. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.22%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.19% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.22%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.23% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.49%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.23%, EUR/USD was up 0.47% and USD/JPY was down 0.03%.
Energy: Aug WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.98 (1.41%), and Aug gasoline is down 0.72%.