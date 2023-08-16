Despite losses on Tuesday, the feeder market “tried to stay firm,” Alan Brugler of Barchart said. “The fats were ~30c off their lows at the close, but were still down by 57 to 80 cents for the day.”
October cattle markets closed lower for the third straight session, The Hightower Report said. “Lower cash cattle prices last week may cause concern about the sustainability of lofty futures prices.”
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.01% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.12%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.01%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.09% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.53%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.82% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.46%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.07%, EUR/USD was up 0.08% and USD/JPY was up 0.13%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 20 cents (0.25%), and October gasoline is up 0.25%.