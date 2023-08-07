October live cattle are back testing contract highs with their rally on Friday, according to the Hightower Report. The market benefited from an improved risk-on attitude in the wake of the US jobs report and sharply lower dollar.
Feeder cattle rallied triple digits Friday, going into the weekend $1.5 to $2 higher on the day and $4.50 stronger for the week’s move. The CME Feeder Cattle Index increased by 90 cents to $245.84., according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Outside markets
Stocks: E-Mini S&P 500 Sep futures are up 0.34% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.05%. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.23%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.06% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.33%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.59% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.19%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.14%, EUR/USD was down 0.22% and USD/JPY was up 0.25%.
Energy: Sep WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.73 (0.88%), and Sep gasoline is up 0.33%.