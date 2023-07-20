Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down $1.03 to $302.56/cwt.
- Select down $1.25 to $274.71/cwt.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,767 sold live at $187.50-190 and 1,912 sold dressed at $294-300. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 9,156 sold live at $180-190 and 1,098 head sold dressed at $290-295.
“It is not as much that cattle feeders may have had their fill of higher prices, but more likely than not, the shorts ran the market higher to cover and the longs drove it lower taking profits,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said.
“Daily stochastics have crossed over down, which is a bearish indication,” The Hightower Report said. The trend “will tend to reinforce a downside break especially if near-term support is penetrated.”