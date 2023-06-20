August live cattle were lower last week, down by 12 cents Friday to Friday. The other front month saw gains on Friday that dragged the board into the black for the week. October gained $1 on Friday for a weekly 55 cent gain, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Despite last week’s lower cash cattle, strong beef prices indicate demand remains strong. August live cattle could be in for some consolidation of the recent correction of its all-time highs, according to the Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-Mini S&P 500 futures are down 0.25% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.02%. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.04%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.20% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.14%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.47% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.06%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.27%, EUR/USD was UNCH and USD/JPY was down 0.27%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.60 (0.83%), and August gasoline is down 1.72%.