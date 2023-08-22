Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon for both Choice and Select were higher on light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose $1.49 to $317.05/cwt.
- Select went up $2.18 to $289.57.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade for either lived or dressed. Likewise for Iowa/Minnesota, there was no reportable trade.
October live cattle are lower today and have given up their gains from yesterday's rally off Friday's Cattle on Feed report. The market may be more concerned today about demand, with a rally in the dollar making US beef less competitive on the global market, The Hightower Report said today.
The lower trade today is believed a reflection of the work done by packers the past few weeks, said Christopher Swift of Barchart. “That being, slowing the slaughter pace, decreasing the amount of beef available, increasing the price to grocers and restaurants, for which I anticipate to be passed along to the consumer,” Swift said.