Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $1.24 to $312.90/cwt.
- Select was down 12 cents to $286.05.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA, there were no reportable live sales, but 446 head dressed sold at $292. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,331 head were sold live at $184.68, and 254 head were sold dressed at $290.
Beef prices could continue to fall if there is larger than normal load movement, and if the difference between Choice and Select narrows, Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services said today.
For live cattle, technical studies are showing positive momentum, but they are now in overbought territory, so some caution is warranted, The Hightower Report said today. “The market's short-term trend is positive on the close above the 9-day moving average. The market tilt is slightly negative with the close under the pivot,” it said.