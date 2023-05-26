Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and also higher on Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $3.99 to $303.93/cwt.
- Select went up 38 cents to $284.38.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade live, and 316 head were sold dressed at $280.50 In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no reportable live sales, and 65 head were sold dressed at $284.00
The gradual uptrend in cash continues and supply continues to tighten, The Hightower Report said today.
Cattle saw some contract highs today, but some indicators show uncertainty for future prices. Exports were up 5% over the previous week and 15% above the five week average with Japan, South Korea and China as the biggest buyers, said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures.