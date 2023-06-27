Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down $3.81 to $381.23/cwt.
- Select down $1.24 to $298.43/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 36 sold live at $181 with no dressed sales. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
“Near term supplies are still tight,” The Hightower Report said. “Futures are trading at a larger than normal discount to the cash market.”
The price action in the feed markets, such as corn, is supportive to feeder cattle, Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. “If corn does not get the acres, or has some sort of yield loss, then I will anticipate the feeders to … decline that will cause basis to converge by futures trading to the levels of the index.”