Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
People are also reading…
- Choice down $1.33 to $327.90/cwt.
- Select down $1.75s to $296.68/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 338 head sold live at $180-184 and 246 head sold dressed at $285. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
Studies are trending higher “which should support a move higher if resistance levels are penetrated,” The Hightower Report said. “The market setup is supportive for early gains.”