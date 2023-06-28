Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were up for Choice and Select, USDA said.

Cattle

The placements number at 104.6% of last year from Friday’s on-feed report suggest the tight supply that lifted prices to all-time highs earlie…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.