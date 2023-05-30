Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher for both Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $1.03 to $304.96/cwt.
- Select went up $2.85 to $287.77.
In negotiated cash sales and dressed head in Nebraska, the USDA reported no reportable trade. In Iowa/Minnesota, likewise that was no reportable trade.
Cattle saw triple digit rallies today with Feeder cattle futures are leading the rally, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.
August cattle closed sharply higher on the session and up into new contract highs. The short term trend accelerated higher as the cash market tone remains firm, and futures are holding a large discount to the cash market, The Hightower Report said today.