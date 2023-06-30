Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 33 cents to $327.72/cwt.
- Select down $3.55 to $293.63/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,808 sold live at $182-185 and 3,806 sold dressed at $286-290. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 4,069 sold live at $180-183 and 1,236 head sold dressed at $280-290.
“It seems that with the price increase of feeders, and varying cost of gains, the reliance on the consumer, to continually eat beef, at continually rising prices, will be a feat to observe,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. “While the feeder cattle index continues to rise, the futures continue to widen the negative basis, offering backgrounders premiums to market into, yet to be realized in the cash markets.”
Continued concerns with weather and heat in Texas are also affecting traders in the market, The Hightower Report said.