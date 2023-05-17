June live cattle are bumping their head against trendline resistance from the April 13th contract high, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “Typically we see the market taper off near this time of year, but a strong fundamental back drop has helped buck the trend.”
As of Tuesday, there were no trades reported in cash live cattle, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.45% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.28%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.20%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.54% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.10%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.21% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.84%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.30%, EUR/USD was down 0.27% and USD/JPY was up 0.54%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 94 cents (1.34%), and July gasoline is up 1.43%.