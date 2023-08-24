Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 58 cents to $317.63/cwt.
- Select was 32 cents higher to $291.91.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,917 head sold live for $184-189.50, and 7,346 head sold dressed for $290-295. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 3,680 head sold live for $184-187, and 1,575 head sold dressed for $292-295.
Traders continue to watch trends in the US dollar, which remains strong. “The dollar is sharply higher this morning and is close to testing yesterday’s 11-week high,” the Hightower Report said. “A stronger dollar makes US beef less competitive on the global market.”
“The weekly export sales report showed US beef sales for the week ending August 17 at 11,434 tonnes, down from 15,267 the previous week and the lowest since July 6,” the Hightower Report said. “The four-week average is 13,500. Cumulative sales for 2023 have reached 661,300 tonnes, down from 809,800 a year ago and below the five-year average of 727,900.”