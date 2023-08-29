Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down $2.68 to $314.36/cwt.
- Select down $2.41 to $289.68/cwt.
There were no reported negotiated cash sales in Nebraska. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 245 sold live at $186 and no dressed sales.
Cash cattle prices were lower last week in the north but “trade has been quiet so far this week,” The Hightower Report said. “It is a mildly bullish indicator that the market closed over the pivot swing number.”