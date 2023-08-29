Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

As expected, October live cattle opened higher yesterday I the wake of Friday’s cattle on Feed report, which came in at the bullish end of exp…

Cattle

“Yesterday’s close back below the 50-day moving average was bearish technical action that suggests the market will test last Friday’s low at $…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

October cattle traded to their highest level since Aug. 11 on Friday and closed moderately higher on the day, but they are still in a downtren…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady to slighter higher on Choice and higher on Select on light offerings, USDA said.