“Beef prices are the highest since September 2021, and June cattle still hold a larger than normal discount to the cash,” The Hightower Report said today.
There is a new $9.70 expiration gap on the weekly continuation chart for the live cattle futures market. “April went off the board at $175.17 on Friday, as the other front months closed within 27 cents of unchanged,” Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said of the uptrend today.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.10%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.02%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.10%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.77% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.50%. Stock markets in Europe are trading slightly higher as investors digest a raft of economic data and corporate updates, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, the Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-easy monetary policy on Friday and made no adjustments to its yield curve control, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 1.14% while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.92%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.15%, EUR/USD was down 0.01% and USD/JPY was up 0.36%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.60 (2.10%), and June gasoline is down 1.70%.