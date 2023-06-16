Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $1.02 to $343.09/cwt.
- Select went up $137 to $31095.73.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 421 head sold live at $188, with 83 sold at $296. In Iowa/Minnesota, 663 head were sold live at $185.re, and no reportable head were sold dressed.
August live cattle are higher today after trading back above the $170.95 level, which appears to have been a bull/bear line the past couple of sessions. “The move back above there today could be viewed as technically bullish,” The Hightower Report said today.
Box prices have not batted an eye yet to the continual increases, Christopher Swift of Barchart said today. “Whether grocers and restaurants are still attempting to hold back and then having to come to the market, where the price is the highest, or the consumer really is continuing with demand, the retail meat selling sector will be anticipated to push the higher prices along to the customer,” he said.