Choppy, two-sided trade in the August contract has dominated the week so far, The Hightower Report said. “Last week’s high looks formidable, but cash markets have been solid.”
“The positive basis in the front end makes it difficult to want to hedge at a loss,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. “The back months are offering a better spread, but without a lower cost of gain, they don't offer any profit incentive.”
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.08% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.55%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.60%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.35% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.34%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.14% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.47%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.39%, EUR/USD was up 0.35% and USD/JPY was down 0.37%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 76 cents (1.08%), and August gasoline is up 0.60%.