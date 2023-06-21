Lower cash live cattle and boxed beef prices have started the cattle market off on a weak note this week, according to the Hightower Report. The market is under the influence of a technical reversal from all-time highs earlier this month, and traders are expecting beef demand to fall off once retailers finish stocking for the July 4 holiday.
The August contracts led the way lower on Tuesday with a 1.18% loss in both the feeders and the fats. The live cattle futures closed $1.57 to $2.02 lower overall, while front month feeders settled $2.50 to $2.77 in the red. The Tuesday FCE auction showed no sales between $178 bids and $182 asks for the 1,513 head listed, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-Mini S&P 500 futures are down 0.20% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.14%. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.44%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.24% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.28%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index dropped 1.31% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.56%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.13%, EUR/USD was down 0.05% and USD/JPY was up 0.38%.
Energy: Aug WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.16 (0.22%), and Aug gasoline is down 0.96%.