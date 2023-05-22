June cattle approached the contract high on Friday but failed to punch through that level as traders appeared reluctant to push the market too hard ahead of the Cattle on Feed report, according to the Hightower Report.
Friday’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report had Choice at $301.10, up by $279, and Select at $283.94 after a 33 cent boost. The rib primals were $431.47 cwt. and $389.84 cwt. respectively. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 642,000 head through Saturday, for a year-to-date total of 12.565 million. Last year’s pace was 12.988m head, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-Mini S&P 500 futures are up 0.29% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.76%%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.36%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.48% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.01%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.39% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.90%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.22%, EUR/USD was up 0.20% and USD/JPY was up 250%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.07 (0.10%), and July gasoline is down 0.28%.