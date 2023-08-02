Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $2.92 to $303.18/cwt.
- Select was $2.13 lower to $277.47.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 126 head sold live for $185, and 84 head sold dressed for $292.
“The market has gone from sharply lower on Monday to sharply higher yesterday, as it digests a tight supply situation for cattle and a generally lower trend in beef and cash cattle prices,” the Hightower Report said. “Cash cattle trade has been very light for the past couple of weeks.”
“August options are nearing expiration ahead of the deliveries next week – preliminary OI was only 34,808 contracts as of Tuesday’s settle,” Brugler Marketing said. “The FCE auction had no sales between the $177 bids and $180+ asks on the 1,412 head listed.”