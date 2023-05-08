Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 63 cents to $308.56/cwt.
- Select was $3.04 lower to $285.12.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 35 head sold live for $176, and no dressed sales reported.
The technical picture provided a negative short-term outlook, even if momentum studies have fallen to oversold levels. “Momentum studies are declining, but have fallen to oversold levels,” the Hightower Report said. “The market’s close below the 9-day moving average is an indication the short-term trend remains negative.”
Cattle slaughter for the week was below last year’s pace. “USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 623,000 head through Saturday,” Brugler Marketing said. “That is 1,000 below last week but is 38,000 head lighter than the same week last year.”