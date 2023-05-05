Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and up for Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 33 cents to $309.19/cwt.
- Select up 67 cents to $288.16/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 161 head sold dressed at $280.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 885 head sold live at $175.30-177.00 and 116 head sold dressed at $272.00.
Export sales data showed 20,141 MT of beef was sold during the week that ended April 27. That was an 11-week high. The data also showed a yearly high 18.8k MT were exported during the week, led by Japan and South Korea. The YTD total reached 267,588 MT compared to 309k MT last year, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Cash cattle buyers started out early this week buying cattle. There is a big spread between cattle sold in the Southwest at $172.00 and cattle in the Midwest at $178.00 to $180.00. Lower beef prices have packers pricing cattle lower this week. Sellers didn’t hold back cattle and are asking more for cattle because packers essentially said take it or leave it, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.