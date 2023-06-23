Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were up for Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose 46 cents to $334.00/cwt.
- Select went up $3.84 to $299.93.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 196 head sold dressed at $182, with 342 sold at $182. In Iowa/Minnesota,154 head were sold live at $183, and 130 head were sold dressed at $186.
Cattle feeders continue to produce some of the most expensive beef ever. Whether they get paid for it or not remains the question, says Christopher Swift of Barchart.
“Penciling breakeven costs vary greatly, but unless they are somewhere under a dollar, it is very difficult to pencil in something that the fat market doesn't have to set a new historical high to return input costs,” Swift said today.
It will be interesting what happens in July and August, says Chris Lehner of Barchart. Throughout June, especially for producers in the Midwest with cash prices well above futures, producers took advantage of the difference and pushed cattle up to take advantage of the low futures and higher cash, a positive and extra wide basis. Going forward, August futures are even lower than June futures. Will feedlots continue to move cattle at lighter weights with cash above futures? Lehner wonders.