Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice rose $1.61 to $309.24/cwt.
- Select rose 32 cents to $287.94/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,179 sold live at $176-180 and 1,022 sold dressed at $281-285. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 7,314 sold live at $168-181 and 2,172 head sold dressed at $283-285.
“The cold storage report carried a bullish tilt, and beef prices continue to trade at the higheset level since 2021,” The Hightower Report said.