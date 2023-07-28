October cattle are still under the negative technical influence of a key reversal top on July 20. The market closed lower yesterday but it held above the previous day’s low, according to the Hightower Report.
USDA’s weekly Export Sales report had a 24-week high for beef bookings for the week that ended 7/20. The 21,355 MT sold was mostly to South Korea and Japan, and left total commitments for the year at 607k MT, according Total Farm Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: E-Mini S&P 500 Sep futures are up 0.68% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.11%. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.03%, Germany’s DAX Index rose 0.34% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.23%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.84% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.40%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.17%, EUR/USD was up 0.23% and USD/JPY was up 0.46%.
Energy: Sep WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.03 (0.04%), and Sep gasoline is up 0.67%.