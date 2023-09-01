Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Select and Choice, USDA said today.
- Choice rose 70 cents to $314.49/cwt.
- Select rose by $1.04 to $290.29.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 356 head sold dressed at $181, with no reportable live trade. In Iowa/Minnesota, 321 head were sold live at $184.79 and 146 head were sold dressed at $186.00.
October live cattle was unable to shake off early pressure as it finished Friday's inside-day session with a moderate loss, as the market continues to consolidate inside a narrow range. Cattle supplies are tight, but this is offset by a softer tone in the cash market, The Hightower Report,
Cattle futures faded into the holiday weekend, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.
The narrowing of Choice and Select beef is often negative for the beef market. Packers are going to try to turn negative margins around, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. “After Labor Day monitor cattle weights, monitor the Choice and Select boxed beef difference and cattle slaughter,” Lehner said.