Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice rose 90 cents to $302.39/cwt.
- Select went up $1.15 cents to $276.16.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, they showed no reportable trade for either live or dressed. In Iowa/Minnesota, likewise there was no reportable trade.
October cattle are lower today, following through on yesterday's selloff as the market chops around a range formed by last week's high and a low from July 31, the Hightower Report said today.
Feeder cattle are currently weaker today, extending the triple-digit pullback to start the week. However, USDA’s OKC Feeder Auction review mentioned steady to higher bids for feeder cattle, while heifer calves were $4 higher, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.