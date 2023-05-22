Related to this story

Cattle

U.S. beef export sales for the week ending May 11 came in at 17,430 tonnes, up from 16, 617 the previous week and above the four-week average …

Cattle

June live cattle are bumping their head against trendline resistance from the April 13th contract high, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, USDA said.

Cattle

With sluggish beef prices and short-term production a little higher than expected, the market is still vulnerable to correction, according to …