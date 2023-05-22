Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $2.80 to $303.90/cwt.
- Select was 51 cents lower to $283.43.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was also no reportable trade.
The latest USDA cattle on feed report was considered mostly neutral for cattle markets. “The USDA cattle on feed report was considered neutral and this may have sparked some selling after the strong rally last week,” the Hightower Report said.
“NASS confirmed 11.608 mln head of cattle on feed in 1,000+ head lots on May 1,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was down 3.44% from last year’s inventory and matched the pre-report estimate. April placements were 1.748 mln head, that was down 4.2% yr/yr. The average pre-report estimate was to see a 3.7% drop off.”