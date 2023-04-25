Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 51 cents to $307.63/cwt.
- Select down $1.08 to $287.62/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 650 sold live at $172.50-180 and 37 sold dressed at $275. There were no reported sales in Nebraksa.
Despite a recovery on Monday, cattle markets “weren’t able to use that to their advantage in today’s trade,” Blue Line Futures said. “A choppy trade between $162 and $166 seems like a likely scenario until we get new news to give buyers or sellers a reason to move.”
“The market seems to be correcting the overbought status from April 13 with choppy to lower consolidation-type trade,” The Hightower Report said.