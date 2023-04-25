Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

The “massive discount” of June to the cash market is a factor may support the cattle market on a corrective break, The Hightower Report said. …

Cattle

Cattle prices backed off on Friday after setting new contract highs and new all-time highs for the lead month April earlier this week, Alan Br…

Cattle

The cash market jumped more than $4 last week. The tighter supply June cattle closed sharply higher on the session Friday and up for the sixth…

Cattle

Cash trade remained unestablished for the week through Tuesday so the cattle market is still seeking cash trade data today, Alan Brugler of Ba…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.