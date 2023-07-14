Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 97 cents to $305.94/cwt.
- Select down $3.57 to $276.61/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,678 head sold live at $183-186 and 2,449 head sold dressed at $290-292. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 6,116 head sold live at $182-186.50 and 743 head sold dressed at $290-292.
“Most all profits have come from the price increase of cattle and not margin or lower input costs,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. “Going forward, how much higher can one expect as the input costs continue to be higher, and now some aspects of corn leveling off at a much higher price than anticipated just 3 months ago.”
Short-term trend is positive, The Hightower Report said, but there are bearish technicals showing up. Overbought levels “tend to reinforce a downside break especially if near-term support is penetrated.”