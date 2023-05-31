Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose 88 cents to $305.84/cwt.
- Select went up 62 cents to $287.15.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA showed no reportable live trade, with 255 sold at dressed $280.00. In Iowa/Minnesota, no reportable live trade, and 37 head were sold dressed at $283
On moderate trade volume Live Cattle futures made new contract highs Tuesday and new contract high closes. “A big part of the trade saw traders buying Hogs and selling Cattle on profit taking after last Friday’s contract high,” Chris Lehner, ADM Investor Services’ senior livestock analyst, said today.
The higher cattle trend suggests supply issues, while the price action in the hog futures arena reflects a glut of pork at the beginning of the 2023 peak grilling season, says Andrew Hecht of Barchart.
US beef production last week was down 1.7% from last year, and supply could tighten further in the weeks ahead,” The Hightower Report said today.