Cattle supplies are tight, “but traders wonder how much higher prices will go after the market’s failure to approach the July high,” The Hightower Report said.
“Cash trade activity remains quiet this week, outside of Northern dressed business from $295 to $303,” Alan Brugler of Barchart said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.65% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.27%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.31%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.73% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.08%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.31% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.84%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.33%, EUR/USD was up 0.50% and USD/JPY was up 0.26%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 65 cents (0.77%), and September gasoline is down 1.40%.