Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $3.54 to $378.73/cwt.
- Select went up $2.54 to $304.10.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA recorded no reportable sales 154 head sold dressed at $298.23 In Iowa/Minnesota, no reportable live trade, and 118 head were sold dressed at $300.00.
Christopher Swift of Barchart says the higher price of cattle is beginning to cure the issue of high price. “I think a great deal has been accomplished this week. The higher price paid by some may well be the last time they pay that much. As well, those that did buy, may not need to come back to the market anytime soon. Lastly, the higher price most likely priced some producers out of the market as capital requirements continue to climb,” he said.
August cattle prices worked lower on today but avoided the outright collapse that may have been feared in the wake of Wednesday disappointing close, The Hightower Report said today.