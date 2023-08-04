Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice Select, USDA said.
- Choice was down 22 cents to $301.79/cwt.
- Select went up 183 cents to $276.45.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,150head sold dressed at $188.18, with 210 sold at $296. In Iowa/Minnesota, 8,326 head were sold live at $187.73, and 668 head were sold dressed at $295
As this week ends, most feeder cattle contracts were at new contract highs. Today, the October feeders and out months set a new contract high, but fat cattle contracts continue to trade under current contract highs, says Christopher Swift of Barchart.
Live cattle are higher and boxed beef lower, The Hightower Report said today. October live cattle are higher sharply higher today, trading to their highest level since July 20. On the other hand, the US boxed beef cutout came in at $301.88 this morning, down 13 cents from yesterday. “This was the lowest it had been in a week and the second lowest since May 25,” The Report said.