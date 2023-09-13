With less than a month until first notice day for October futures, we will likely continue to see volume shift to December,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “Yesterday afternoon’s wholesale boxed beef report was weaker for both choice and select cuts.”
“Through the year the historically high beef prices have not been a major deterrent for consumers,” Sloup said. “But with summer winding down and Grilling season moving behind us, some analysts caution that demand may slow.”
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.07% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.59%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.53%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.58% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.10%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.45% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.21%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.09%, EUR/USD was down 0.07% and USD/JPY was up 0.23%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are unchanged this morning, and October gasoline is down 0.27%.