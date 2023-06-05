Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up $4.26 to $314.19/cwt.
- Select up $5.80 to $296.73/cwt.
There were no reported negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota or Nebraska, USDA said.
“We are in uncharted territory” for cattle, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. He noted the future of the market is going to largely be dictated by the cash market. “At some point high prices will cure high prices, but the path of least resistance right now is higher.”
“Traders appeared to have closed the lions share of the basis last week,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. “Although packers may not have every head they want, it does not appear they are willing to jump to the futures market to acquire inventory.”