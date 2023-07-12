August’s contract has resistance at its all-time high, $186.95, The Hightower Report said. “The market’s short-term trend is positive.”
Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 128,000 head for Tuesday, Alan Brugler of Barchart noted. “After revising Monday’s kill lower, the week’s running total is now at 250k head.”
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.78% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.16%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.11%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.26% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.63%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.78% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.81%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.59%, EUR/USD was up 0.56% and USD/JPY was down 0.83%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 55 cents (0.73%), and August gasoline is up 0.47%.