Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

USDA reported Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were up $1.42 in Choice and 26 cents for Select in the afternoon update. USDA estimated Monday’s fed…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher Select, the USDA said.