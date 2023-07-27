Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was 48 cents lower to $302.86/cwt.
- Select was down 5 cents to $279.76.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 209 head sold live for $186, and no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,652 head sold live for $183-186, and 300 head sold dressed for $292.
“USDA’s weekly Export Sales report had a 24-week high for beef bookings for the week that ended July 20,” Brugler Marketing said. “The 21,355 MT sold was mostly to South Korea and Japan, and left total commitments for the year at 607k MT.”
“This was the second week in a row sales came in above 20,000 tonnes,” the Hightower Report said. “This is the first time that has happened since February. Cumulative sales for 2023 have reached 607,500 tonnes, down from 764,000 a year ago and below the five-year average of 666,000.”