Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up $1.83 to $311.07/cwt.
- Select up $1.15 to $289.09/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,870 sold live at $176-184.80 and 3,439 sold dressed at $278-286. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 261 sold live at $174-180 and 500 head sold dressed at $282-285.
“The close above the 9-day moving average is a positive short-term indicator for trend,” The Hightower Report said. “The market is in a slightly bullish posture.”