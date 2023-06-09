Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $4.20 to $332.93/cwt.
- Select went up $1.61 to $305.71.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA recorded 4,183 head sold live at $189 and 577 head sold dressed at $300. In Iowa/Minnesota, 2,113 head sold live at $186-192 and 697 head were sold dressed at $295-300
Cash markets have remained firm this week “with average live cattle prices running about $7.50 ahead of last week as of Thursday afternoon,” The Hightower Report said.
“The cash cattle market is believed to be propelled by packers attempting to wait for a lower price and when that does not materialize, they come to the market to fill their needs,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said.