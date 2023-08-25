Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady to slighter higher on Choice and higher on Select on light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose 27 cents to $317.90/cwt.
- Select went up 76 cents to $292.67.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 743 head sold live at $184.00, with 80 sold dressed at $295.00. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,028 head were sold live at $186.29, and 175 head were sold dressed at $292.00
Steer and heifer weights are moving up. Over the past two weeks the average carcass weights are up 9.2 pounds, Steve Lehner of ADM Investor Services said today.
October cattle were slightly higher at mid-session, but found strength late in the day to finish Friday with a moderate gain. “The market is seeing a rally this week but is still in a downtrend off the contract (and all-time highs) from July,” The Hightower Report said today.
Christopher Swift of Barchart says in this opinion, the stagnation of cattle prices continues. With mounting input costs, are stagnating prices, he said “Going forward, whether correct or not, I have to believe that cattle feeders will need some sort of push to get them to bid higher on incoming inventory. Whether that is from an increase in packer demand, or the need to meet a contractual agreement, I don't see much else that would cause cattle feeders to become more optimistic about higher cattle prices,” he said.