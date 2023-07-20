Cattle on Feed report estimates are for a 2.2% decrease from July 1 figures last year, with placements 4% below last year and marketings expected to drop 4.7%, Alan Brugler of Barchart said.
Tomorrow’s report may limit trade in the cattle market today as traders “may be reluctant” to bid higher, The Hightower Report said.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.13% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.16%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.68%, Germany’s DAX Index rose 0.23% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.68%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.92% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.23%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.12%, EUR/USD was down 0.07% and USD/JPY was near unchanged.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 24 cents (0.32%), and September gasoline is unchanged.