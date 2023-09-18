Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 39 cents to $305.32/cwt.
- Select was up 29 cents to $283.41.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 78 head sold live for $183, and no dressed sales reported.
Cattle moved lower to begin the week, fitting with a fairly week day for ag markets. “In a broadly weak Monday for ag, live cattle futures are down by 47 to 92 cents through midday,” Brugler Marketing said. “The feeders are giving back a full percentage so far with triple digit losses of as much as $3.15.”
“With the market trading to new contract (and all time) highs last week, it is not surprising to see some back and fill action ahead of Friday’s monthly Cattle on Feed report,” the Hightower Report said. “The USDA boxed beef cutout came in at $306.53 this morning, up 82 cents from Friday afternoon.”