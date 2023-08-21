Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 55 cents to $315.56/cwt.
- Select was $1.03 lower to $287.33.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was also no reportable trade.
“Trade ideas for the August 1 on feed inventory averaged 98.4% of year ago,” Brugler Marketing said. “USDA indicated that actual August 1 inventory in 1000+ head feedlots was 97.11% of year ago. Placements during July were much lower than anticipated at 91.72% of last year. July marketings were 94.68% (-5.32%) and close to the average trade estimate.”
In addition to the report, global economic news provided some support. “Another supportive factor was an improved risk outlook after the PBOC (People’s Bank of China) lowered short term rates, however, some of that support has started to fade with US equity markets back near unchanged.”